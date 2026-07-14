When carrying out cleaning tasks at home, there are several tricks that help carry them out with complementary routines which, although they do not replace a deep cleaning, can help reduce the use of industrial products.

Spraying hydrogen peroxide, also known as hydrogen peroxide, helps eliminate organic stains, reduce bad toilet odors, and contribute to general hygiene if used as a complement.

What spraying hydrogen peroxide in the toilet is for

When hydrogen peroxide is applied directly to the toilet bowl, the rim, and other surfaces, it can help remove light stains and organic residue, as well as reduce bad odors.

In addition, the inside part and the seat can also be cleaned. However, it is worth remembering that it is a complement to traditional cleaning and does not replace disinfectants such as bleach.

How to spray hydrogen peroxide in the toilet

To use this method, you need:

10-volume hydrogen peroxide.

Clean spray bottle.

Toilet brush.

Cloth or sponge for the exterior.

Before starting this process, it is necessary to make sure the toilet is free of visible residue. Spray the inside of the bowl, especially under the rim and over the seat, lid, and base.

Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes and then scrub the inside of the toilet to loosen the stains, then flush.

On the outside, use a clean cloth or a damp sponge to remove the product and adhered dirt.

It should not be mixed with other products.

Why they recommend spraying hydrogen peroxide in the toilet

This trick is recommended because hydrogen peroxide is an inexpensive product that most people usually have at home, and it does not leave residue when used.

Its effectiveness, however, depends on the type of dirt and does not replace products formulated specifically to remove limescale or disinfect.