En esta noticia How to fight gray hair: guide to creating a natural homemade mixture without chemicals

Henna, used since ancient times, stands out as one of the most popular natural alternatives for covering gray hair without damaging the hair. Its application is simple and, when following the proper steps, the result can be seen in just one day.

How to fight gray hair: guide to creating a natural homemade mixture without chemicals

Henna powder works as a natural dye that conceals gray hair and provides long-lasting color. To achieve an effective mixture that produces the desired effect, it is recommended to follow the steps detailed below.

How to make the homemade henna mixture

Pour 100 grams of henna powder into a container.

Add the juice of one lemon and a tablespoon of vinegar .

Add warm water little by little, mixing until you obtain a thick, smooth paste.

Cover the container and let the mixture rest for a minimum of six hours to activate the pigments.

Put on gloves to avoid staining your hands and divide the hair into sections.

Apply the mixture strand by strand.

Apply the henna paste from the roots to the ends, making sure to cover all gray hair.

Cover the hair with a shower cap or plastic and leave on for two to three hours , depending on the desired shade.

Rinse well with warm water only, avoiding shampoo for 24 hours to set the color.

Henna not only covers gray hair in one day, but also improves hair texture and shine, maintaining a natural color for several weeks.