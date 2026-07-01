Cleaning the bathroom and fighting bad odors is one of the most difficult tasks when it comes to household hygiene. This is because it is one of the most humid areas of the home, a factor that contributes to the growth of fungi and bacteria.

To fight against this, different home remedies have gone viral online to combat it. One is the use of garlic, an ingredient that is not only useful for cooking, but also for eliminating these organisms.

What is dropping garlic cloves into the toilet used for and why do they recommend it?

This method works because of the antibacterial and antifungal properties of allicin, a compound that is released when garlic is cut or crushed. This means that it helps eliminate bacteria and fungi, two types of organisms that often build up in the toilet.

These organisms are responsible for bad odors and stubborn stains, which is why those who recommend this method advise you to drop garlic cloves into the toilet and let it sit so it disinfects and fights limescale and the toughest dirt.

How do you do it correctly?

To implement this disinfection method, it is necessary to follow these steps:

Take a garlic clove, no need to peel it Drop the garlic clove at night, before going to sleep Let the garlic clove sit all night without flushing The next morning, it is recommended to remove the garlic with gloves and proceed with the usual cleaning.