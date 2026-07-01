Many people do not know what it means to have a lizard visiting the home, and the truth is that in addition to fulfilling an important ecological role, since it offers clues about the health of the environment, it also offers symbolic readings according to different beliefs.

These are reptiles harmless to animals and humans, which often take people by surprise with their mysterious aura, but whose presence is usually a sign of good energies for the home and the environment.

Having a lizard at home: What does it mean?

Seeing a lizard inside or around the home can have different interpretations depending on the point of view chosen to analyze the situation.

If seen from a symbolic point of view and cultural, several traditions associate it with adaptation, renewal and positive changes.

From the biological point of view, the explanation is more rational: lizards approach houses during cold seasons to take shelter from the cold while looking for warmth and food.

Having a lizard at home: Why is it good?

Seeing a lizard at home is beneficial because they are a natural pest controller:

It feeds on mosquitoes, ants, spiders and other insects

There is no need to use insecticides to reduce the presence of invertebrates

It is harmless to animals and pets

However, if you prefer to keep them from entering the home, it is recommended to seal cracks and keep doors and windows closed or protected with screens.