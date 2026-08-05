People who cook know the lingering aroma that some foods can leave behind, especially when it comes to fish or seafood. To combat this problem, which often does not go away with simple cleaning, there is a trick that few people know about.

Boiling orange peels and rosemary after cooking smelly foods helps neutralize these aromas and leaves a lasting, natural, refreshing fragrance not only in the kitchen, but throughout several areas of the home.

What boiling orange peels with rosemary after cooking is for

This trick is useful for fragrancing the kitchen after cooking, since it masks the smell of frying or fish. In addition, it leaves a citrus and herbal fragrance in the spaces it reaches.

It is a fairly popular trick because it makes use of an ingredient that is often discarded and avoids the use of commercial products whose scent is usually more temporary.

How to use this solution to remove kitchen odors

To prepare this, place one liter of water in a pot and add the peels of one or two oranges, depending on the desired intensity. Add one or two sprigs of fresh rosemary as well and bring it to a boil for 20 minutes.

If the water starts to evaporate, more water can be added and the gentle boil extended for a few more minutes.

Why boiling orange peels with rosemary is recommended

This trick uses orange peels, which usually end up in the trash after the fruit is eaten. This ingredient contains essential oils rich in limonene, while rosemary releases characteristic aromatic compounds when heated.

When boiled together, the steam spreads through the kitchen and other areas, helping replace the smell of the food that was prepared earlier with a fresher and more pleasant one.

This method does not replace ventilation or cleaning dirty surfaces.