Fidgeting in the classroom, rocking in the chair, or moving the legs incessantly has historically been interpreted in the educational setting as a sign of distraction or lack of discipline.

However, a recent scientific study published in the Journal of Educational Psychology and developed by specialists from Stanford University (led by researcher Marily Oppezzo together with Daniel L. Schwartz and collaborators) revealed that giving students freedom of bodily movement directly encourages creativity and divergent thinking.

The research explores how dynamic seating (dynamic seating) and unstructured bodily movement function as a catalyst for fluid thinking, challenging the traditional premise that remaining completely still is an indispensable requirement for effective learning.

The Stanford experiment: freedom of movement versus mandatory stillness

The research team carried out two experimental trials with high school students to compare cognitive performance in two opposing scenarios: remaining motionless in a rigid chair or having the freedom to rock and sway using dynamic or rocking stools.

To assess the different intellectual abilities, the scientists applied the Alternative Uses Test (a standardized test to measure creativity through the generation of novel ideas) along with verbal memory and focused attention tasks .

The results showed a statistically significant increase in the number of original ideas and in the creativity ratio (creativity ratio) when students had the freedom to move and fidget at their own pace.

Selective benefits for creativity without a cost to attention

One of the findings most relevant to the study lies in the selectivity of the movement effect. While the freedom to rock boosted the generation of divergent and original ideas, it showed no harmful effects on verbal memory or on the ability to maintain sustained attention .

Free flow of ideas : freedom of movement reduces cognitive and motor constraints, allowing the mind to explore less conventional idea associations.

No negative impact on memory : retention and verbal memory levels remained stable regardless of whether students were still or rocking.

Attention preserved: the possibility of naturally fidgeting did not alter concentration in tasks that required focused attention.

The authors conclude that implementing small changes in classroom design and making movement rules more flexible can transform a habit that is usually sanctioned into a valuable resource for enhancing creative thinking in learning.