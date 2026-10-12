Choosing between a lawn mower and an edger depends on the size of the garden, the features of the terrain, and the result you want to achieve. Although both tools are used to cut grass, they have different functions and do not always offer the same practicality for maintaining a green space.

While the mower allows work on large surfaces, the edger is useful for reaching areas that are out of its reach.

Before buying a lawn mower or grass edger, it is advisable to compare their uses, the advantages of each tool, and the characteristics of the garden.

What differences are there between a lawn mower and an edger?

The lawn mower and the edger perform different functions in garden maintenance since, according to the University of Illinois through its agricultural service, string trimmers are used to give the grass the final touches in hard-to-reach areas, while the mower cuts the surface of the grass.

The main differences are:

Lawn mower : allows maintaining a large area with a relatively uniform cutting height. There are push models and others with seats, depending on the size of the terrain.

Edger: allows cutting grass around trees, along walls, and in areas where the mower cannot maneuver easily.

Therefore, although both tools cut grass, they do not necessarily perform the same function; that is why the choice depends on the surface that needs to be maintained and on the details that require additional work.

Which works better for cutting grass, and which allows you to reach difficult places?

To maintain a large surface, the mower is usually more practical; for corners and edges, the edger allows access to hard-to-reach areas. Oregon State University explains that rotary mowers are suitable for large surfaces and allow grass to be cut quickly as long as the blades are sharp.

For its part, the University of Illinois notes that string trimmers can reach areas where conventional mowers cannot and can be useful for trimming grass on steep slopes.

In practice, the differences are:

For cutting a large surface : the mower allows you to move more efficiently and maintain a relatively uniform cutting height.

For edges and corners : the edger makes work easier along walls, trees, flower beds, and other obstacles.

To achieve a neat finish: both tools can be used together, since the edger allows you to touch up the areas left uncut after using the edger.

It is worth noting that safety is important because edgers can throw stones and other debris at high speed, according to Illinois Extension.

Lawn mower or edger: which is worth buying, depending on the garden

Before buying a tool, it is advisable to evaluate the size of the terrain, the number of obstacles, and the type of maintenance the grass needs.

Depending on the type of garden, the following options can be considered: