In the United States, yellow pipes that stick out of some sidewalks and building entrances may be bollards, posts designed to separate pedestrian areas from vehicle traffic and, in certain cases, prevent a car from advancing into a protected space.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), which depends on the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), recognizes the importance of installing these elements within a specific program to prevent injuries to pedestrians and vehicle-related threats in areas with heavy foot traffic.

What are yellow pipes for, and why are they important

Bollards are vertical yellow posts installed on sidewalks, building access points, and public spaces to delimit areas and control vehicle passage. Depending on their characteristics, they are important because they can function as signage elements or as physical barriers capable of slowing down or stopping a car.

However, not all yellow posts serve the same function or offer the same level of protection. Some are intended to delimit spaces.

The Federal Highway Administration says that “bollards are installations of raised concrete or metal posts on a sidewalk next to a roadway, designed to slow or stop a motor vehicle”.

Why are they installed in front of buildings and entrances

Bollards are placed at the entrances of some buildings in order to prevent vehicles from reaching a door, facade, or pedestrian circulation area.

Yellow makes the posts visually distinguishable, although there are bollards in other colors, shapes, and materials.