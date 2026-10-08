Travel to Costa Rica and stay beachfront is one of the alternatives offered by a volunteer opportunity published on Worldpackers.

The project is located in Puerto Jiménez, in the province of Puntarenas, and is looking for people who want to collaborate for a few hours a day on different tasks related to the maintenance and development of a new tourist space.

The proposal includes a stay of between two and four weeks and is aimed at volunteers between 19 and 35 years old who have an intermediate level of English.

In exchange for the collaboration, the host offers accommodation in camping, meals during the stay, and other services.

What tasks volunteers will have to perform

The collaboration requires about five hours of help per day and includes different activities, depending on the needs of the project.

Among the published options are painting and decoration work, gardening, construction and repairs, as well as tasks related to the arts, such as painting, drawing, or sculpture.

The goal, according to the publication, is to help develop a new space dedicated to tourism. Therefore, the tasks may vary depending on the area in which each volunteer can contribute.

The proposal includes two days off per week, which participants can use to rest or explore the surroundings of Puerto Jiménez.

Accommodation, meals, and other benefits included

One of the main attractions of the proposal is that the exchange includes accommodation and food during the stay. Volunteers will have a tent within the camping area and access to a private room, according to the conditions stated in the publication.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are also included every day , as well as the use of a equipped kitchen and laundry facilities. The place also has high-speed internet for those who need to work remotely.

Additional benefits include access to bicycles and passes for certain events.

Where the camping area is located and how long you can stay

The project is located in front of the main beach of Puerto Jiménez, a town on the Osa Peninsula. According to the information published by the host, it is about 200 meters from the main dock and the airport, while shops are approximately 800 meters away.

The published availability covers the months of October, November, December, January, February, and March . The minimum stay is two weeks and the maximum is four weeks, so those who want to apply must fit within that period.

Requirements and expenses that the traveler must cover

The opportunity is aimed at people between 19 and 35 years old, with intermediate English, and accepts individual applications. The host does not accept couples or pairs of volunteers for this proposal.

It is important to note that the exchange does not include flights, travel insurance, internal transportation, or a visa. These expenses must be covered by each traveler and, before traveling, it is also necessary to verify the relevant immigration requirements according to nationality.

Applications are made through Worldpackers. The platform recommends checking the specific conditions with the host before confirming the trip, especially the tasks, schedules, and other aspects of the collaboration.