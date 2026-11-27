A new law signed by President Donald Trump will change how the Social Security Administration (SSA) describes retirement benefit claiming ages. The measure aims to make it easier for Americans to understand how choosing when to collect benefits affects their monthly payments.

The Claiming Age Clarity Act, signed on November 20, 2026, requires the agency to replace three commonly used retirement terms with new descriptions. The changes will apply to the SSA’s regulations, guidance and other materials, both online and in print.

Which three Social Security terms will change under the new law?

The legislation replaces the terminology currently used to explain when workers can claim retirement benefits and how waiting affects their payments.

The three new terms will be:

Minimum monthly benefit age: replaces “early eligibility age,” referring to age 62, when workers can first claim retirement benefits, although doing so permanently reduces their monthly payments.

Standard monthly benefit age: replaces “full retirement age” and “normal retirement age.” It generally refers to age 66 or 67, depending on the worker’s birth year, when they can receive their full retirement benefit without an early-claiming reduction.

Maximum monthly benefit age: replaces references to age 70 as the maximum age up to which delayed retirement credits can increase benefits. The SSA will also stop using the term “delayed retirement credit.”

When will Social Security implement the new terminology?

The Claiming Age Clarity Act gives the Social Security Administration until November 20, 2027, to ensure the new terminology appears throughout its regulations, guidance, and other materials.

The measure does not change the minimum age to claim retirement benefits, the age at which workers receive their full benefit or the calculations used to determine monthly payments. Instead, its purpose is to make the financial consequences of claiming Social Security earlier or later easier to understand.

The new legislation requires the Social Security Administration to replace three terms used in its retirement guidance by November 2027. Fuente: EFE

For Americans approaching retirement, the new terminology is intended to provide clearer information when deciding when to start collecting their benefits.