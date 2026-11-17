Qantas confirmed that the historic QF1 and QF2 flights will stop flying the Sydney-London route with a layover in Singapore and become a nonstop connection -and the longest in the world- between Australia and the United Kingdom.

The initiative is part of Project Sunrise, an ambitious plan by the Australian airline to operate some of the longest commercial routes on the planet. To make it possible, it will use specially modified Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft for long-haul flights.

When the nonstop flights will begin

The company expects to launch the route in October 2027. Tickets will go on sale in February of that year.

The route will hold special significance in the airline’s history. The so-called Kangaroo Route began in 1947, and at that time, traveling from Sydney to London took four days and seven stops.

Now, nearly 80 years later, Qantas will eliminate the layovers on this route. The company said the new trip will cut up to four hours compared with the current service with one stop.

The first test aircraft is now in the final stage of its test program. The company expects to take delivery of the first plane in April 2027.

What plane Qantas will use for 22-hour flights

The flights will be operated by the Airbus A350-1000ULR, an ultra-long-range version designed to cover distances of more than 16,000 kilometers. Each aircraft will have an additional 20,000-liter fuel tank, a modification that will allow flights of up to 22 hours without a stop.

Qantas will add 12 aircraft of this model, each with capacity for 238 passengers distributed across four cabins:

First class: 6 suites.

Business class: 52 seats.

Premium Economy: 40 seats.

Economy: 140 seats.

The layout will also include a Wellbeing Zone, with room to stretch, guided exercises, hydration and snacks. It will also offer free Wi-Fi, in-flight entertainment and 12 lighting settings adapted to the circadian rhythm to help passengers rest during the flight.

What will happen to Qantas flights that stop in Singapore

Passengers who prefer to stop in Singapore will still be able to use the current Sydney-London connection. It will just have new flight numbers: QF5 and QF6.

The change will also affect seasonal service between Perth and Rome, which will stop using the QF5 and QF6 codes and instead be identified as QF105 and QF106.