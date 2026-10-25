White vinegar is one of the most chosen ingredients for household cleaning thanks to its versatility and ease of use.

Incorporating it into the washing machine maintenance routine can help remove certain residues and keep the drum in good condition.

An article from the University of Florida, published by its UF/IFAS extension program, explains a method that consists of running a wash cycle without clothes and adding a cup of vinegar, an alternative that must be adapted to the instructions for each model.

How to clean the washing machine with white vinegar, step by step

To carry out this method, you need one cup of white vinegar (approximately 240 ml) and an empty washing machine.

The procedure is simple, although it is important to consult the appliance manual before beginning.

1. Measure the amount of vinegar: Set aside one cup of white vinegar, equivalent to about 240 milliliters. There is no need to add a larger amount in an attempt to achieve a deeper clean.

2. Place the vinegar in the washing machine: If the manufacturer authorizes its use, add the vinegar to the empty drum, following the method described by the University of Florida. Do not place it in the detergent compartment unless the manual expressly indicates that it is suitable.

3. Select the wash cycle: With the drum empty, start the drum-cleaning program or the cycle recommended by the manufacturer. Do not add clothes or detergent during this procedure.

4. Let the program finish: Wait for the cycle to complete all its stages. There is no need to interrupt it or add more vinegar during the wash.

5. Ventilate the interior: When finished, leave the door slightly open, if the design of the appliance allows it, to facilitate drying and reduce moisture buildup.

How often should the washing machine be cleaned?

It is recommended to clean the washing machine once a month or every 30 washes to prevent the buildup of detergent residue, dirt, and moisture.

To keep the appliance in good condition, it is also important to incorporate these habits:

After each wash: leave the door and detergent drawer slightly open, if the manufacturer allows it, to facilitate ventilation.

Once a month: run a drum-cleaning cycle with the program or product recommended for the model.

Every two months: check and clean the detergent drawer and the filter, whenever this matches the instructions in the manual.

When bad odors or visible residue appear: inspect the door seals and the areas where dirt may accumulate.

Why is white vinegar useful for cleaning the washing machine?

White vinegar is used in household cleaning because of its acetic acid content, a substance that can help dissolve certain mineral deposits and remove some residues.

For this reason, it is often mentioned as an alternative for cleaning different surfaces and household utensils.