The possibility of receiving $5,000 from the federal government has raised expectations among millions of Americans, but Donald Trump’s announcement has not yet become an approved financial benefit. The president introduced the proposal as a dividend for adult citizens if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate after the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.

Known as the Trump Dividend, the plan would distribute money connected to the government’s revenue from tariffs on imported goods. However, no law has authorized the payment, and there is no federal program through which Americans can apply.

That means the promise is still on the table, but there is no guarantee that households will receive the money. Implementation would depend on political decisions, available funding and the conditions eventually established for the program.

Who could qualify for Trump’s $5,000 check?

In his September 9 announcement, Trump said he would issue $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans maintain control of both chambers of Congress. That statement provides the basis for the proposal, but it is not an official list of eligible recipients.

Vice President JD Vance suggested that people with high incomes could be excluded. However, the administration has not published an income threshold or explained how individual financial circumstances would be assessed.

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Until those conditions are established, it is impossible to confirm which groups would receive the money or whether every eligible recipient would get the same amount.

For immigrants living in the United States, another distinction matters: Trump’s initial promise referred to adult citizens. Therefore, permanent residents with Green Cards, visa holders and people without U.S. citizenship should not assume they would automatically qualify.

The proposal also lacks finalized rules for households with different citizenship statuses, married couples filing joint tax returns and families with children.

Why Trump’s $5,000 check has not been approved

The main obstacle is congressional authorization. The U.S. Constitution requires federal spending to be authorized by law. As a result, Congress must approve the funding before the government can distribute a payment of this scale.

The estimated cost raises additional questions. According to an analysis by the Tax Foundation, sending $5,000 to approximately 250 million adults could cost around $1.25 trillion in a single round of payments.

The proposal points to tariff revenue as a potential funding source, but those collections may not be sufficient to cover the entire program. The Tax Foundation estimated that new tariffs could generate approximately $1.4 trillion in net revenue over the decade from 2026 through 2035, while the proposed dividend could cost more than $1 trillion in a single distribution.

The final price tag would also depend on any income restrictions and the number of people eligible to receive the money. Without a complete legislative proposal, the government has not established the program’s total cost or how any funding gap would be addressed.

When would the $5,000 dividend be paid?

For now, there is no official payment date. Trump linked the promise to Republicans retaining control of Congress after the midterm elections, but that outcome would not automatically trigger bank deposits or the issuance of checks.

The program’s terms would first need to be defined, funding approved and an agency designated to administer the payments. Officials would also have to publish eligibility requirements and explain how recipients’ identities would be verified.