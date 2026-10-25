Keeping the bathroom clean and odor-free does not always require resorting to expensive products. Among the home methods that have gained popularity is a simple combination: throwing baking soda and spraying vinegar into the toilet to make cleaning easier and remove built-up residue.

The recommendation appears in a cleaning guide from Boulder County, Colorado, which suggests using a quarter cup of baking soda and gradually adding vinegar.

According to the instructions, the mixture should be left to act for half an hour and then the surface should be scrubbed with a brush to remove the dirt.

What throwing baking soda and spraying vinegar into the toilet is for

The combination of baking soda and white vinegar is used as a household alternative for cleaning the bathroom. Both ingredients have different properties that can be useful during routine maintenance of the toilet.

Baking soda works as a mild cleaning and deodorizing agent: its texture also helps loosen some residue when the surface is scrubbed.

Vinegar, for its part, contains acetic acid, which can help dissolve certain mineral deposits and neutralize some odors.

The Boulder County guide includes this preparation among the alternatives for household cleaning. It also promotes the use of basic ingredients to reduce dependence on some conventional cleaners.

How to clean the toilet with baking soda and vinegar, step by step

To try this method at home, you can follow the recipe published by Boulder County. The procedure is simple and requires few ingredients.

The recommended steps are:

Add baking soda: place a quarter cup of baking soda inside the toilet bowl. Add white vinegar: spray it or pour it slowly over the baking soda so it comes into contact with the product. Let the mixture act: wait approximately 30 minutes, as indicated by the guide. Scrub with a brush: go over the inside of the bowl, paying attention to the areas where residue builds up. Flush the toilet: flush to rinse and remove the remaining mixture.

For best results, it is advisable to clean regularly and not wait for difficult stains or persistent deposits to build up.

What precautions should be taken before using vinegar and baking soda in the toilet

The main precaution is not to mix vinegar with bleach or products containing chlorine, since the combination can release toxic gases.

It is also not advisable to add other chemical cleaners to the mixture. If a commercial product was previously used in the toilet, you should avoid combining residues of different substances and follow the label instructions.

On the other hand, vinegar is acidic and can damage certain sensitive surfaces, such as marble and some natural stones. Although this material is not usually part of the toilet bowl, it can be found on countertops, floors, or bathroom wall coverings.

As for baking soda, it is recommended to use it in moderate amounts and avoid inhaling the powder while handling it, since it can irritate the respiratory tract. It is also important to prevent contact with the eyes and keep it out of reach of children.