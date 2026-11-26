In the supermarket, a clear bottle lets you see the olive oil, but it also lets light through. If two containers are similar in size and seal, dark glass or an opaque container offers more protection from light. If you already have a clear bottle at home, simply store it in a closed cabinet to protect it from light.

The International Olive Council (IOC) explains that oxygen promotes oxidation and that light and heat speed up the process. Over time, the oil can develop a rancid smell. That is why, in addition to the container, where you store it, the seal and how quickly you use it all matter.

Clear or dark bottle: which container keeps olive oil better

Dark glass limits how much light gets through. An opaque can offers the same advantage against light, as long as the container is food-safe. In both cases, it is best to choose a container that seals well to limit the oil’s contact with air after opening.

If you buy oil in a clear bottle, you can keep it in its original container. The IOC advises storing it in a dark place or covering it with an opaque wrap, such as aluminum foil, if it is exposed to light.

Where to store olive oil at home

A closed cabinet, away from the stovetop, oven and windows, is a good place to store the oil. The IOC recommends keeping it between 13 and 25 C. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) also advises avoiding temperature swings and rules out the cabinet above the range hood because it is too close to the cooking area.

The dark bottle protects it from light, so it is also best to keep it away from heat sources. If you usually leave the oil by the burners for easy access, put it back in the cabinet after cooking and make sure the cap is tightly closed again.

What mistakes to avoid once the bottle is opened

Leaving the oil dispenser uncovered or taking months to finish a large jug increases exposure to oxygen. As the oil level drops, more air is left inside the container. If you use little oil, a small bottle lets you finish it sooner. The OCU recommends this format over a five-liter jug when use is low.

The IOC advises buying a size you can use within one to three months and using the oil within that time after opening it to preserve its quality. If you already have a large jug, it suggests dividing the contents into smaller food-safe containers made of dark glass, ceramic or stainless steel. Fill them so there is little room for air, seal them tightly and keep them away from light.