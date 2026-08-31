Baking soda and vinegar are two common products in homemade cleaning tricks and are also often used to treat clothes before washing. When used this way, they can help with small stains and built-up dirt.

One of the most common methods consists of applying baking soda to the stain and then spraying vinegar, letting it act for a few minutes and then washing the garment as usual. This technique should be used with caution on delicate garments or brightly colored ones.

What applying baking soda and vinegar to clothes before washing them is for

This method serves as a pre-treatment for stains caused by food or perspiration. The combination generates an effervescent reaction that helps loosen dirt before conventional washing.

Baking soda can also help absorb some residues and odors, while white vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help dissolve certain deposits accumulated on the fibers.

How to do it correctly and safely?

To treat a specific stain, the step-by-step process is as follows:

Place the garment on a flat surface. Sprinkle a small amount of baking soda directly on the stain. Spray white vinegar on the area. Let it act for 15 to 30 minutes. Gently rub with your fingers or with a soft-bristled brush. Rinse the area. Then wash the garment according to the instructions on its label.

It is advisable to test the method on an inconspicuous area and avoid it on silk, wool, cashmere, and other delicate fibers.

Why baking soda and vinegar are recommended on clothes before washing them

The recommendation became popular because it allows for a localized pre-treatment of stains with products that are usually already found in the home.

The effervescent reaction that occurs when baking soda and vinegar come into contact can also mechanically help move some traces of dirt. That is why it is usually used before putting the garment in the washing machine.