After a barbecue, the grill can be left with grease, food remains, and built-up dirt. Although there are chemical products and degreasers, there is a homemade method that simplifies this task.

The ingredient is vinegar, a product that is usually found in the kitchen and that also has different uses related to household cleaning.

Using it properly on the grill can help soften the grease and make it easier to remove later, especially before cooking again.

What is spraying vinegar on the grill for?

Vinegar can be used as a help to degrease the grill surface before barbecuing.

Its acidity helps loosen certain residues and traces of grease that remain stuck to the grates. This makes it easier to remove them later with a brush or a suitable sponge.

The goal is not to replace a deep cleaning, but to make it easier to remove the built-up dirt.

How to use vinegar to clean the grill

To apply this trick, you can put white vinegar in a spray bottle and spray a moderate amount on the grates.

It is recommended to do it before lighting the fire, when the grill is cold or at a safe temperature to handle.

Then, let it sit for a few minutes to help loosen the grease residue and use a grill brush to remove the dirt.

Once the grease and residue have been removed, it is important to clean the surface and leave it ready before placing the food.

Why does vinegar help remove grease?

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that can help loosen certain residues and make cleaning easier.

When it comes into contact with traces of grease and dirt, it helps soften the adhered residue, making it easier to remove mechanically.

However, it is not an industrial degreaser, and its effectiveness may vary depending on how dirty the grill is.

The trick to leaving the grill ready before barbecuing

Once the vinegar has been applied and the dirt removed, it is essential to remove the cleaning residue before cooking.

The grill must be clean and dry before placing the meat, vegetables, or any other food.

In addition, if the surface has a significant buildup of burnt grease, it may be necessary to complement the procedure with a more thorough brushing.

What to keep in mind before using vinegar

Although vinegar can be useful for certain household tasks, not all surfaces react in the same way.

For that reason, it is advisable to check the grill material and the manufacturer’s instructions before applying any product.

It is also important to avoid mixing vinegar with bleach or other cleaning chemicals, since some combinations can release dangerous gases.