Traffic signs are essential tools for all drivers and their safety, since they indicate the conditions they will encounter on the road and anticipate important changes that need to be known.

In this sense, the one that shows a black arrow with several curves on a yellow background is known as Winding Road and warns of a road that will have a succession of sharp turns.

Seeing a sign with an irregular black arrow on a yellow background: what does it mean

This sign warns that there will be three or more consecutive curves on the approaching road.

Its design represents an irregular path to visually anticipate that the road you are about to travel will have several direction changes in a row.

For this reason, it is considered a warning sign and requires drivers to pay special attention to road conditions before entering the stretch.

How drivers should act when they encounter this sign

When the winding road sign appears, the general advice for drivers is to slow down before entering this area and drive with special caution.

In addition, it is recommended to avoid overtaking other vehicles on this type of stretch, since curves can limit visibility and make maneuvers difficult.

Where the sign with the irregular black arrow on a yellow background is usually located

In general, this sign is placed on the sides of the road before reaching the area where the curves will begin.

It is common for this type of traffic sign to be accompanied by another one indicating a maximum speed as a warning.