The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed that passengers can present an expired U.S. passport at airport security screening, including those in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix.

The measure is part of the TSA’s national acceptable identification policy, which applies equally at all airports in the United States. The federal agency explains that this flexibility is intended to avoid delays for those who have not yet renewed their documentation.

What condition allows travel with an expired passport?

The TSA accepts the U.S. passport, whether in booklet or card format, for up to two years after its expiration date. After that period, the document is no longer valid as identification at security screening.

This rule is not exclusive to the airports in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix: it applies at all checkpoints in the country. The TSA clarifies that the list of accepted identifications may change without prior notice, so it recommends checking it before traveling.

In addition to the expired passport, the TSA accepts other documents as valid identification at the checkpoint:

Driver’s license or state ID that complies with REAL ID

U.S. passport card

Trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

Permanent resident card (green card)

Employment authorization document (I-766)

How does this measure affect passengers in the United States?

Since May 7, 2025, state driver’s licenses that do not meet the REAL ID standard have stopped being valid at airports. For that reason, many travelers now depend on the passport as an alternative accepted by the TSA.