The U.S. tourist visa is a key document for foreigners interested in visiting the United States for short periods.

In that sense, it is important to keep in mind that this permit has limitations on the activities it authorizes, and respecting them is essential to avoid any problems with authorities.

The list of activities the U.S. government allows foreigners to do on a tourist visa

When applying for a B-2 visa, intended for tourism, the activities allowed while visiting the country are:

Tourism

Vacations

Visiting friends or family

Receiving medical treatment

Attending social events held by fraternal, social or service organizations

Participating in musical, sporting or other competitions

Enrolling in short recreational courses that do not lead to credits or a degree, such as a cooking class.

It is important to note that people with this type of visa will not be allowed to receive pay in the United States for any activity they carry out.

Some activities not allowed on a tourist visa

Consistent with the point above, the State Department says the following activities require other visa categories and, for that reason, cannot be carried out on a tourist visa:

Study

Employment

Paid performance

Arriving as crew on a ship or aircraft

Working as foreign press, in radio, film, print journalism or other media

Permanent residence in the United States

“Birth tourism (traveling primarily for the purpose of giving birth in the United States so that your child can obtain U.S. citizenship) is not allowed on a visitor visa,” the authorities explain.

What documents are needed to apply for this visa

Those interested in applying for a tourist visa to travel as a visitor to the United States will need to schedule a visa interview at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate and present:

Valid passport that meets the that meets the requirements for their country

Nonimmigrant visa application (Form DS-160)

Application fee receipt (if payment is required before the interview)

Acceptable photograph