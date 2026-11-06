Foreign nationals applying for immigrant visas to the United States generally must attend their interviews in the country where they live or, if they request it, in their country of nationality. The US Department of State introduced this requirement for appointments scheduled by the National Visa Center (NVC) starting November 1, 2025.

The policy limits the locations where applicants can complete their consular interviews and establishes specific procedures for those who want to transfer their cases to another embassy or consulate. It also includes limited exceptions for certain circumstances.

Why immigrant visa applicants must attend interviews in their countries

Under the Department of State’s policy, the NVC schedules immigrant visa interviews in the applicant’s country of residence or, upon request, in the country of nationality.

Applicants who live in countries where the US government does not conduct routine visa operations must use a designated immigrant visa processing post. This may be a US embassy or consulate in another country assigned to handle applications from that location.

The rule applies to immigrant visa applicants, not people applying for temporary nonimmigrant visas, such as tourist, student, or work visas.

Can applicants request an interview in another country?

Applicants who want to transfer their cases to a different embassy or consulate after the NVC has scheduled an appointment must contact the NVC through its Public Inquiry Form. They should not contact the consular section directly.

Applicants who live in countries where the US government does not conduct routine visa operations must use a designated immigrant visa processing post. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The agency may request documents to confirm that the requested location is the applicant’s country of residence or nationality, or to determine whether an exception applies.

The State Department says exceptions may be granted in limited cases involving humanitarian concerns, medical emergencies, or foreign policy reasons. Existing immigrant visa appointments generally will not be rescheduled or canceled under the policy.