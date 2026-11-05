The Trump administration, through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), raised four fees related to asylum, immigration parole, certain work permits and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

According to the USCIS announcement, the changes reflect the inflation adjustment for fiscal year 2027. The new amounts have been in effect since Oct. 16, 2026.

Which four immigration fees went up

The changes do not apply to all immigration filings. The agency listed the following fees:

Annual asylum fee: increased from $102 to $105. This is the annual charge for a pending asylum application, not the initial filing fee.

Immigration parole fee tied to Form I-131: increased from $1,020 to $1,050.

Certain initial work permits, through Form I-765: increased from $560 to $570.

Application for Temporary Protected Status, through Form I-821: increased from $510 to $520.

The notice published in the Federal Register also distinguishes between fees for initial work permits and those for renewals or extensions.

Which applications USCIS will reject if the payment is incorrect

The warning applies to applications subject to these fees that are postmarked on or after Oct. 16, 2026; they must also include the updated amount for the benefit requested.

Applications that do not include the correct fee will be rejected.