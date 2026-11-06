A 73-year-old man from Argentina was leaving his home when a wooden telephone pole collapsed onto the sidewalk and suddenly fell and struck him hard. As a result of the impact, the resident suffered serious injuries to his spine and head.

The incident took place in Buenos Aires province nearly 10 years ago. However, the legal case went through several stages before reaching a final ruling. During that period, the retiree died, but the lawsuit continued through his heirs.

How did the case end with a multimillion-dollar payout?

Three neighboring women provided key testimony to reconstruct what happened outside the home. Two of them saw the line fall, while the third heard the impact. That is why their statements confirmed the pole was already leaning before the accident.

An engineering expert report determined that the base had deteriorated significantly. Moisture buildup from a nearby ditch weakened the wood buried directly in the ground. The reports showed that the company did not carry out the required maintenance .

The court investigation and the latest developments in the case

Division II of the Quilmes Civil and Commercial Court of Appeals heard the case. The judges reviewed the expert reports filed and confirmed Telefónica de Argentina S.A.’s liability. For that reason, the court upheld the lower-court ruling.

The court set damages at 12.4 million pesos (more than USS$8,000), plus interest. The sum includes amounts for physical disability, emotional distress, and psychological treatment. In this way, the final amount will cover medical expenses and the consequences of the accident.

The appeals court dismissed the telecommunications company’s appeal of the conviction, saying the company’s arguments did not challenge the original ruling.

Although the ruling did not directly link the victim’s later death to the blow he suffered, the family of the older man who left his home and was hit by the telephone pole will receive a multimillion-peso payout of nearly $13 million.