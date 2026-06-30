Studying at a university in the United States can represent an economic challenge for many families. However, each year there are university scholarships and financial aid programs aimed at students with strong academic performance, athletic or artistic talent, leadership, community involvement, or financial need.

In addition to the aid offered by educational institutions themselves, there are also programs promoted by foundations and private organizations that seek to expand access for Latinos and immigrants to higher education.

What are the main university scholarships for Latinos and immigrants in the United States?

Various U.S. universities have financial aid programs aimed at Hispanic students or that especially benefit this community.

Among the featured institutions are:

University of California (UC): offers programs such as the Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan, intended for low-income students who meet certain academic requirements.

University of Texas at Austin: has the Texas Advance Commitment, which can cover all or part of tuition costs depending on the student’s financial situation.

University of Florida: offers scholarships based on academic merit and financial need.

Stanford University: provides need-based financial aid that can cover tuition, housing, and meals.

New York University (NYU): offers institutional and private scholarships, especially for students interested in areas such as education, the arts, and social sciences.

How to apply for a university scholarship in the United States

The process usually begins with submitting the FAFSA, as long as the student meets the requirements to access federal aid.

Then, in many cases, it is also necessary to complete the university admission application through platforms such as Common App, when applicable.

Another key step is to prepare a personal essay tailored to each application, gather letters of recommendation, and organize all academic documentation before submitting the application.

Finally, it is essential to submit each application within the established deadline, since a late submission can automatically exclude the student from the process.

What documents are usually required to obtain a scholarship

Although requirements vary depending on the university or the organization funding the aid, most calls for applications request:

Academic record.

Essay or personal statement.

Letters of recommendation.

Completed application forms.

In some cases, interviews or presentation videos.

Experts recommend personalizing each application and avoiding using the same essay for all scholarships, since evaluators want to learn about each student’s unique story and goals.

Can immigrant students access university scholarships?

Yes, although opportunities depend on the immigration status and the requirements established by each program.

Students who qualify to submit the FAFSA can access federal, state, and university aid. Those who do not meet those conditions can still find opportunities through universities, foundations, and private organizations that do not require U.S. citizenship.

In addition, some states allow certain students to pay reduced tuition, while organizations such as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund or TheDream.US offer specific programs for young Latinos and, in some cases, for students with DACA or without regular immigration status.