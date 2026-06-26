In the United States, Donald Trump’s administration continues to tighten immigration measures and the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit authorized the expedited deportations, called “Expedited removal”, to be applied again nationwide.

This is a procedure that allows immigration authorities to expel certain people from the country without having to appear before an immigration judge.

The United States will deport all people and families nationwide: What changes in immigration measures?

The Trump administration authorizes ICE agents to apply this type of procedure throughout U.S. territory and not only at the borders, as before.

Previously, this mechanism had been suspended by a federal judge in August 2025, who argued that there were not enough guarantees to prevent mistaken deportations. In addition, she also claimed that due process had to be protected.

The most recent decision overturns this earlier one, on the grounds that due process is not violated, and that immigration agents are not obligated to advise detainees.

What type of people will be deported in the United States?

Immigrants who cannot prove that they have been continuously in the United States for at least two years could be subject to these measures.

What is the difference with a traditional deportation process?

The difference between the two types of deportation is that in the expedited version, the decision can be made directly by an immigration officer without the case going before a judge.

It is a process designed to be resolved quickly, in a matter of hours or days if the person meets the requirements to qualify for expedited deportation.