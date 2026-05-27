The immigration authorities of Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru are applying strict controls over passport validity. Traveling with an expired document can mean a total ban on boarding or entering the country, for both nationals and foreigners.

Find out what each country requires and what documents are checked at border controls.

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Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru confirm it: traveling with an expired passport has these consequences

The four nations apply strict controls at airports and border crossings that can prevent you from leaving or entering the country.

Mexico

The National Immigration Institute (INM) requires a valid passport for international travel. Airlines and border checkpoints apply checks before authorizing boarding. With an expired document, departure from the country is blocked until the renewal is completed, a process that can take several weeks.

Colombia

Migración Colombia requires a valid passport or a document authorized by international agreements. If it has, expired, airlines and immigration control may prevent travel. There is a specific exception for certain Venezuelan citizens who, under special conditions, may enter with an expired passport.

Chile

The Investigative Police (PDI) and airlines may prevent boarding if the expired document is detected during immigration control. Chilean citizens also need valid documentation to travel abroad, except for some exceptions with certain South American countries that accept a national ID card.

Peru

Peru’s Immigration authority requires a valid passport for both foreigners and residents leaving the country. With an expired document, boarding may be denied, or entry refused. Some Peruvian citizens may travel to neighboring countries with a national ID card under regional agreements, but most destinations require a valid passport.

What documents are checked by immigration authorities

Before authorizing international travel, immigration authorities and airlines verify a series of requirements that go beyond the passport. Knowing this list can help avoid last-minute setbacks at the airport.