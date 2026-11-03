International students in the United States already face new limits on how long they can remain in the country under their current immigration status. A final rule issued by the Department of Homeland Security replaces the previous system, known as “duration of status”.

The rule took effect on September 15, 2026, and affects students with F visas, exchange visitors with J visas, and representatives of foreign media with I visas. Under the new system, those who need to stay beyond their authorized period must apply for an extension directly with US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

How long can international students stay in the US?

Under the previous system, F-1 students could generally remain in the country for as long as they continued to meet the requirements of their academic program or authorized practical training, plus the time allowed to prepare for departure. Their admission records did not include a fixed expiration date tied to a specific period of stay.

However, the new rule sets a fixed admission period based on the length of the academic program listed on the student’s Form I-20, with a maximum of four years.

This does not mean every student automatically receives four years: those enrolled in shorter programs will generally be admitted for the length of their program. Students who need more time to complete their studies or continue their authorized activities must request an extension of stay from USCIS.

How the new rule affects students already in the US

F-1 and J-1 students who were already in the United States and maintaining their status on September 15, 2026, do not have to apply immediately for an extension just because the new rule took effect.

Those who need to stay beyond their authorized period must apply for an extension directly with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. USCIS

Those who need to remain beyond their applicable deadline must request an extension from USCIS or take other steps to maintain lawful status. The change does not require all current international students to leave the country or file new applications immediately.