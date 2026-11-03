Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier announced a plan to hire 800 workers in the United States as part of a strategy to expand its operations and facilities. The initiative includes job opportunities in four states and an estimated initial investment of US$270 million.

According to the company in an official statement released Oct. 23, 2026, it is currently recruiting to fill 500 jobs and plans to create another 300 jobs through new expansion projects.

What are the four states where Bombardier will hire workers?

The company confirmed that the job opportunities will be spread across Kansas, Texas, Indiana and Connecticut, where it carries out work tied to the aerospace industry and plans to expand its facilities.

The states included in the announcement are:

Kansas : the company’s main U.S. operations base is in Wichita, where it recently opened a new training center to strengthen worker training.

Texas : will account for 150 of the 300 new jobs planned. The company also plans to expand its services operations in Dallas.

Indiana : Bombardier announced a new maintenance center at Fort Wayne International Airport, with opening planned for November 2026.

Connecticut: the maker plans to develop new facility expansion projects.

The company did not say how many of the 500 openings currently being filled are in each state.

What will Bombardier’s U.S. expansion look like?

The plan calls for an estimated initial investment of $270 million, aimed at growing the company’s infrastructure in the U.S.

Among the main initiatives is the new Fort Wayne, Indiana, service center, which will have about 5,990 square meters of space and room for up to six aircraft.

The facility will handle scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations and support for aircraft that cannot continue operating because of technical problems.

The company also announced new expansion projects in Dallas and Connecticut, while in Wichita it opened a training center to develop its workers’ skills.

What jobs is Bombardier offering and how can people apply?

In its announcement, Bombardier said it is looking to add staff to its U.S. operations, especially as part of the growth of its aerospace services network.

Those interested in viewing the job opportunities can visit Bombardier’s official jobs portal, where the company posts its openings.

The company said its expansion is intended to strengthen its operational capabilities and continue building its presence in the U.S. aerospace market.