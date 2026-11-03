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New York City public schools will be closed on the following days in November 2026: Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day, and Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those two days, combined with Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29, will give students four straight days off, according to the official calendar of the New York City Public Schools (NYCPS).

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Which November days will have no classes

The 2026-2027 school calendar sets aside the following days off in November:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 11: no classes for Veterans Day (Veterans Day).
  • Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving break begins.
  • Friday, Nov. 27: Thanksgiving break continues.

Which four days in a row will be off

The longest break will come toward the end of November. Since Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26 and schools will also be closed Friday, Nov. 27, students will get four straight days off, as both dates will be combined with the weekend:

  • Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving holiday.
  • Friday, Nov. 27: second day of the school break.
  • Saturday, Nov. 28: weekend.
  • Sunday, Nov. 29: weekend.

Students will return to class on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the school calendar.

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Which New York schools the calendar applies to

The dates apply to New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) and cover education programs from 3-K through 12th grade.

Private, parochial and charter schools, as well as early education centers and family child care programs, may have different dates. That is why the education authority itself recommends checking directly with each institution to confirm its school and break days.