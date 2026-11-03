The Government of Mexico and the Ministry of Welfare have begun payments for the pensions under the Welfare Programs for older adults, women, people with disabilities, working mothers, and farmers, just as President Claudia Sheinbaum promised. From Nov. 3 to 27, deposits will be made in alphabetical order at Banco del Bienestar.

The Ministry of Welfare reminds beneficiaries that payments are direct and without intermediaries. The amounts each program will receive are as follows:

Pensions for older adults will receive 6,400 pesos

Mujeres Bienestar : 3,100 pesos

People with Disabilities: 3,300 pesos

Beneficiaries of the Working Mothers Program : 1,650 pesos

Sembrando Vida: 6,450 pesos a month

Payment schedule for the 5 Welfare Pension programs

Attention, beneficiaries of the Sembrando Vida program: The government said you will receive your payment during the monthly payout scheduled for Nov. 11.

Last names starting with A receive payment on Tuesday, Nov. 3

Last names starting with B receive payment on Wednesday, Nov. 4

Last names starting with C receive payment on Thursday, Nov. 5

Last names starting with C receive payment on Friday, Nov. 6

Last names starting with D, E, F receive payment on Monday, Nov. 9

Last names starting with G receive payment on Tuesday, Nov. 10

Last names starting with G (Sembrando Vida) receive payment on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Last names starting with H, I, J, K receive payment on Thursday, Nov. 12

Last names starting with L receive payment on Friday, Nov. 13

Last names starting with M receive payment on Tuesday, Nov. 17

Last names starting with M receive payment on Wednesday, Nov. 18

Last names starting with N, Ñ, O receive payment on Thursday, Nov. 19

Last names starting with P and Q receive payment on Friday, Nov. 20

Last names starting with R receive payment on Monday, Nov. 23

Last names starting with R receive payment on Tuesday, Nov. 24

Last names starting with S receive payment on Wednesday, Nov. 25

Last names starting with T, U, V receive payment on Thursday, Nov. 26

Last names starting with W, X, Y, Z receive payment on Friday, Nov. 27

What happens to the money once it is deposited into a Banco del Bienestar account?

The Payment Schedule for Welfare Pensions is meant to guide and organize payments. Once the money has been deposited according to the first letter of the last name, day, and date, the pension recipient may use these funds whenever they want with their Bienestar Card.

“It is not necessary to withdraw the payment on the day the deposit is made, because the funds remain available on the card,” the Government of Mexico said.