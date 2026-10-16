The US Department of State has updated its passport fee schedule, setting the cost of faster passport delivery at $26.87 as of October 1, 2026. The optional service allows applicants to receive their issued passport within one to three days after it is mailed.

The fee applies to passport books shipped to US addresses and is separate from the cost of applying for a passport. Applicants should distinguish faster delivery from expedited processing, which speeds up the handling of the application itself.

How much does faster passport delivery cost?

According to the State Department’s October 2026 fee schedule, applicants can pay $26.87 to have their passport book delivered within one to three days after mailing. The service is optional and does not apply to passport cards.

The fee covers shipping after the passport has been issued. It does not guarantee that the application will be processed faster.

The State Department charges $26.87 for one- to three-day passport delivery after the document is issued. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How is faster delivery different from expedited processing?

Expedited processing is a separate service that costs an additional $60. It is intended for applicants who need their passport application processed more quickly.

Applicants who need both faster processing and faster delivery should account for the two separate charges. The State Department recommends reviewing its official passport fees and processing times before applying.