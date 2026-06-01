The Social Security Administration (SSA) is the entity in charge of managing Social Security benefits, so it oversees the American retirement system.

In the United States, to retire there is a key rule that, if not met, can delay your plans by more than a year. It is the requirement known as “Specific Qualifying Period”, as set out in Article 205 of the General Social Security Law.

It Is Already Official | The Government Will Deny Retirement Benefits to Anyone Who Does Not Meet This Mandatory Requirement

To be able to retire in the United States, the SSA requires the following:

Accumulate 40 credits , for which you need at least 10 years of work paying Social Security taxes

Minimum age of 62 to receive reduced benefits and 67 to receive 100%

Citizenship or legal residence in the United States

The rules that establish the requirements for retirement in the United States are included in the General Social Security Law, where a key condition can also be found and is often overlooked by many applicants.

The Mandatory Requirement That Can Delay Your Retirement: Important Information Everyone Must Know

According to Article 205 of the General Social Security Law, the requirement known as “specific qualifying period” states that you need to have accumulated at least two years of contributions in the last 15 months before you retire.

This means: it does not matter if you worked and contributed for 15 or more years; if you do not meet this rule, they may reject your application until all requirements are met.

Although there are certain exceptions, it is advisable to review your work history and plan your active working time so you do not get any surprises when the long-awaited retirement time comes.