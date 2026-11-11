U.S. citizens who have experienced “a significant gain or loss of weight” must renew their passport if it has led to a “dramatic change” in their appearance.

The State Department clarified that the requirement depends on whether the holder can still be identified from the photo on the current document.

Who must renew their passport after weight changes

The department includes significant weight gain and loss among the physical changes that justify requesting a new passport. In its official instructions, the agency says: “You only need to apply for a new passport if your appearance has changed significantly”.

However, not every change requires the paperwork. If the person can still be recognized from their current photo, they do not need to renew the document.

What other physical changes require a passport renewal

The State Department also considers other major changes:

Major facial surgeries.

Significant facial injuries.

Adding or removing many tattoos.

Getting large facial piercings or removing them.

By contrast, growing a beard, dyeing your hair, or aging naturally are not reasons to apply for another passport .

What requirements the passport photo must meet

Those who need to renew the document must submit a photo that meets the following conditions:

2 x 2 inches (51 x 51 millimeters).

Taken within the last six months.

Plain white or off-white background, with no shadows.

Face centered and looking directly at the camera.

Eyes open and mouth closed.

No glasses, hats or accessories that cover the face.

No filters, retouching or digital alterations.

“Unacceptable photos are the main reason we put passport applications on hold”, the agency warns.

Where you can get the photo for a passport renewal

Citizens can get their photo at a passport acceptance facility, a specialized commercial business, or from a family member or friend.