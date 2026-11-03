The U.S. government sets specific conditions for passport renewals and determines which citizens can use the standard process. One restriction applies to people who received their passport when they were still under 16.

The State Department rules say those passport holders do not qualify for routine renewal using Form DS-82, which is used for certain adult renewal applications. Instead, they must file a new application with Form DS-11, even if they are now adults, and complete the process in person.

To complete the process, they must also provide proof of U.S. citizenship, a valid physical ID and a photo that meets official requirements, and pay the required fees.

Why the United States bars passport renewals through the usual process for people who got theirs before age 16

The State Department says one requirement for using Form DS-82, which is used to renew a passport by mail, is that the most recent passport must have been issued when the holder was 16 or older. That is why people who got that document before that age cannot use the mail-in renewal process, even if they are now adults.

In those cases, they must file a new application using Form DS-11 and complete the process in person at an authorized office. The difference is also tied to the documents’ validity, since passports issued to minors under 16 are valid for five years, while those issued at 16 or older last 10 years.

Which U.S. citizens must apply for a new passport using Form DS-11

Citizens whose most recent passport was issued before they turned 16 must apply for a new one when they need to replace the old one. That means they cannot use the standard mail-in renewal process, even if the child’s passport has expired and the holder is now 18, 25 or 30.

For example, someone who got their first passport at 12 and is now 25 will need to complete Form DS-11 to get another one. Current age does not change the requirement, because the State Department uses the age the holder was when the document they are trying to replace was issued.

How to apply for a new U.S. passport with Form DS-11 and what documents to submit

To get the new document, applicants must complete Form DS-11 and submit it in person at an office authorized to accept passport applications. The form can be filled out and printed in advance, but it must not be signed until the agent receiving the documents instructs the applicant to do so.

The requirements include:

Proof of U.S. citizenship.

A valid physical photo ID and a photocopy of both sides.

A photocopy of the proof of citizenship.

A photo that meets the official specifications.

Payment of the required fees.

Acceptable proof of citizenship can include, among other documents, a previous U.S. passport that meets the official requirements, even if it has expired.

Once the documents are ready, the citizen must go to the authorized office, submit the forms and complete the process in person. The State Department recommends reviewing the official instructions before going to avoid mistakes in the application or delays in issuing the new passport. If the applicant is outside the United States, they should check the instructions from the relevant embassy or consulate, since the process may vary by country.