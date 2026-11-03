Anyone who has ever flown may have noticed a small hole at the bottom of the window. While it may seem like a minor detail, this hole serves a function related to air pressure during flight.

Windows on many commercial airplanes are made up of several panels. According to aircraft manufacturer Airbus and the Smithsonian, the small hole helps equalize pressure between certain layers of the window and helps prevent moisture buildup.

What is the small hole in airplane windows for?

The hole allows air to circulate between the cabin and the space between the window panels.

Its main job is to equalize air pressure so the outer panel bears most of the pressure difference between the inside of the plane and the outside air.

This matters because, at high altitude, the outside atmospheric pressure is much lower than the pressure maintained inside the cabin.

In this way, the small hole helps the window system work as designed, built to withstand these conditions.

Why is this hole important during flight?

In addition to helping distribute pressure, the hole helps reduce moisture buildup between the panels.

This helps prevent condensation from forming in that space, which could make it harder to see through the window.