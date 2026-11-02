The US Department of State has released its November 2026 Visa Bulletin, which sets new dates for immigrants seeking a Green Card through family sponsorship or employment. The monthly update helps applicants determine when they can move forward with the next stage of the immigration process.

For people applying for permanent residence from within the United States, USCIS has instructed applicants in both family-sponsored and employment-based preference categories to use the Dates for Filing chart this month.

However, eligibility depends on the applicant’s category, country of chargeability, and priority date.

Applicants should first identify their immigration preference category and priority date, which is generally based on when the relevant petition was filed. BanarTABS

Who can file for a Green Card in November?

The bulletin also sets dates for employment-based Green Card applicants. In the Dates for Filing chart, the EB-1 category is current for most countries, including Mexico and the Philippines. For China and India, the filing date is July 1, 2024.

For EB-2 applicants, the filing date is March 15, 2026, for most countries, including Mexico and the Philippines. It is January 1, 2023, for China and January 15, 2015, for India. EB-3 applicants face different cut-off dates depending on their country of chargeability.

How can applicants check whether they qualify?

Applicants should first identify their immigration preference category and priority date, which is generally based on when the relevant petition was filed. They must then compare that date with the corresponding entry in the November Dates for Filing chart.

People applying for adjustment of status inside the United States should also review USCIS instructions before submitting Form I-485. Being eligible to file does not mean a Green Card is automatically approved; applicants must still meet the other legal requirements for permanent residence.