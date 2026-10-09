Underwater archaeologists have discovered a bronze seal ring depicting the Lighthouse of Alexandria during excavations in Alexandria’s Eastern Harbour. The scientists are part of an archaeological mission led by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) and Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA).

Excavations are currently underway across the submerged remains of ancient Alexandria’s royal quarter, parts of which now lie beneath the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

What does this discovery offer about ancient Alexandria?

The ring was found on the submerged island of Antirhodos, which was once part of Alexandria’s ancient port. Its engraving resembles depictions of the lighthouse found on coins from the 2nd century AD.

According to Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, this is the first known seal ring engraved with a depiction of the famous landmark.

The ring was found on the submerged island of Antirhodos. Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities

The Lighthouse of Alexandria was one of the Seven Wonders

The Lighthouse of Alexandria was built during the Ptolemaic period on the island of Pharos and was considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Researchers suggest the discovery could indicate that the palace complex on Antirhodos continued to serve an administrative function until at least the 2nd century AD, potentially including activities related to the lighthouse.

The archaeological mission is also investigating other submerged sites in Alexandria’s Eastern Harbour, where researchers have recovered pottery, everyday utensils and fragments of ancient glassware. These finds could provide further insight into the city’s development during the Ptolemaic and Roman periods.