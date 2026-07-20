Ginger shots became popular as a natural way to incorporate antioxidants and other nutrients into the daily diet. When combined with fruits like oranges, lemons, or apples, they also provide vitamin C and other compounds that promote the general well-being of the body.

Although they do not replace additional skin care, ginger contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that benefit overall health and, therefore, the skin as well.

How can ginger shots help the appearance of the skin?

The benefits of these shots do not depend solely on ginger, but vary depending on which preparation is made. Recipes with orange, lemon, carrot, or apple provide vitamins and a radiant appearance of the skin.

Vitamin C participates in the synthesis of collagen, a fundamental protein for the firmness and resistance of the skin, and also plays a role in antioxidant protection against damage caused by free radicals.

Ginger contains bioactive components such as gingerols and shogaols, characterized by their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacity. They help the body respond to oxidative stress and certain inflammatory processes.

How do you prepare ginger shots and what options are there?

To prepare a ginger shot, you need a small piece of this root, about two or three centimeters, the juice of one orange or half a lemon, and between 50 and 100 milliliters of water. First, the ginger must be washed well and peeled with a spoon or a knife. Then, it is cut into small slices to make processing easier.

All the ingredients are placed in a blender and processed for one or two minutes, until a uniform drink is obtained. The preparation can be strained through a fine sieve to remove the pulp and fibers, although it is also possible to consume it unstrained. The amount obtained can be divided into small portions of between 30 and 60 milliliters.

Among the combinations that can be prepared are:

Ginger and orange: process a small piece of ginger with the juice of one orange and half a glass of water.

Ginger, lemon, and apple: blend the ginger with the juice of half a lemon, half an apple cut up, and a little water.

Ginger, carrot, and orange: combine a small carrot, one squeezed orange, fresh ginger, and water.

Ginger, cucumber, and lemon: blend a piece of ginger with half a cucumber, lemon juice, and water.

It is recommended to consume them freshly prepared or store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a maximum of one or two days. Before drinking them, shake them because the ingredients may separate.