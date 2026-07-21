In the United States, not all people who want to modify their personal data can turn to the renewal process. According to what the State Department establishes, changes or corrections require specific procedures, and at times it will be necessary to request a new one in person.

In the case of those who have legally changed their name or need to update the information that appears on the document, they must submit different forms and supporting documentation. The process will depend on when the change occurred and whether or not the person meets the renewal requirements.

Passport renewal: Who cannot access the process due to a change in personal data?

Those who:

Changed their name and do not have a legal document proving it :

Marriage certificate Divorce decree Court order

Do not meet the general requirements to renew the passport:

It was issued more than 15 years ago. It was issued when the applicant was under 16 years old. It has been reported as lost or stolen, or it is severely damaged.



Step by step: What process will those who want to modify their personal data have to carry out?

The procedure may vary depending on each case:

The process to change the name occurred less than one year after the passport was issued: They must submit Form DS-5504 by mail. They must include the required supporting documentation. They do not have to pay a fee. If more than one year has passed since the passport was issued, or since the legal change of name, they may access: Renew by mail using Form DS-82, provided they meet the eligibility requirements. Apply for a new passport using Form DS-11 if they do not qualify for mail renewal. If they use a different name, but do not have a legal document supporting the change, they must apply for a new passport with Form DS-11.

What must be submitted to modify personal data on the passport?

The documentation may vary depending on the process that applies in each case: