As the years go by, it becomes more important to find physical activities that are friendly to the human body.

Although exercises such as walking and stationary biking have become the most recommended alternatives for older adults, there is an option that generates more cardiovascular benefits .

The exercise that cares for the heart and improves circulation

In addition to being an accessible practice, which can be done either in a group or alone at home, it does not require paying for a subscription or buying expensive equipment .

It is yoga, a practice that is often left aside for higher-intensity exercises such as the gym or cardio.

By acting on the body and the nervous system at the same time, it forces the heart to pump blood more intensely. This translates into a high-efficiency workout that can improve cardiorespiratory endurance over the course of sessions.

The benefits of doing yoga

Practicing it regularly helps lower blood pressure, especially for those who suffer from mild or moderate hypertension . This is because it relaxes the blood vessels and reduces the activation of the body’s “alert” nervous system.

Yoga places a lot of focus on breathing techniques, deep relaxation, and conscious breathing. These factors can reduce resting heart rate and increase lung capacity.

With regard to circulation , it can improve endothelial function, which means it promotes arterial dilation.

The experts’ recommendation

A study published in PubMed details that exercise significantly improves physical capacity, reduces cardiac biomarkers (indicators of heart stress) and improves quality of life.

Having a good yoga session depends not only on flexibility and doing the poses well, but also on following some guidelines such as conscious breathing, proper alignment, mental presence, and relaxation.