Prolonged sitting can affect how the body processes sugar after meals. For people over 45 who spend many hours seated, adding brief movement breaks could be a simple way to break up those stretches of inactivity.

A study published in 2012 in the scientific journal Diabetes Care analyzed what happened when adults ages 45 to 65 broke up sitting time with walks of just two minutes. Researchers compared light- and moderate-intensity breaks with a day without interruptions to assess changes in glucose and insulin.

The results showed a better glucose and insulin response in the hours after a test drink among those who took the walks.

What effect does walking 2 minutes every 20 minutes have on blood sugar and insulin

Walking for two minutes every 20 minutes could help control the body’s response to sugar after eating. Science confirmed this through a study published in 2012 in the scientific journal Diabetes Care, which analyzed how physical activity patterns affected glucose and insulin levels in adults who remained seated for long periods.

Researchers found that breaking up sitting with brief walks reduced cumulative glucose response over the five hours after consuming a test drink by between 24.1% and 29.6%, compared with sitting without interruptions. Insulin response was also about 23% lower in both walking conditions tested, at both light and moderate intensity.

How the study was done and what people over 45 should know

The trial included 19 adults ages 45 to 65 who were overweight or obese. The researchers compared three experimental conditions:

Sitting without interruptions.

Walking for two minutes at light intensity every 20 minutes.

Taking breaks of the same length at moderate intensity.

During the day, participants consumed a standardized drink containing glucose and fat. From that point on, researchers measured metabolic responses over 5 hours, comparing the different conditions in the same participants.

For people over 45 who spend many hours sitting, adding short walking breaks can be a simple way to break up sedentary time. It is worth noting that this research did not assess the effects of maintaining the same habit for months, nor does it guarantee that everyone will get the same results.