From January 1, 2027, millions of potential beneficiaries of Medicaid will have to meet new conditions to access the public health program or keep their benefits, according to the changes set out in federal legislation.

In North Carolina, authorities have already announced that most adults between 19 and 64 will have to work, study, volunteer, or prove monthly income of at least US$580 to keep their coverage .

“If you do not meet this requirement, you could lose your Medicaid benefits,” the state program NC Medicaid explains.

Those subject to the measure who do not meet the conditions could lose access to medical appointments, dental care, prescription drugs, and mental health services.

How much you have to earn per month to keep Medicaid

In North Carolina, one way to meet the requirement is to prove monthly income of at least $580. The alternative is to complete 80 hours of approved activities during the month, including:

Having a paid job or being self-employed.

Participating in job training programs.

Carrying out certain unpaid work activities.

Studying at least part-time at an educational institution.

Volunteering or providing community service in approved programs.

Income may come from a traditional job; from other people in the household, such as a spouse; or certain unemployment benefits and other permitted income may count.

The other alternative is to complete the required hours of activity: 20 hours a week. In any case, beneficiaries will have to keep records that show they met the required conditions when it is time to renew their coverage.

Exempt from Medicaid work requirement

Not all beneficiaries will have to prove that they work, study, or volunteer. Among the people who may be exempt are:

Those under 19 and those over 64.

Parents, guardians, and caregivers of dependent children under 14.

Pregnant women or those who were pregnant during the last 12 months.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

Certain veterans with total disability.

People who meet the disability or medical frailty criteria established by the program.

Those receiving treatment or rehabilitation for addictions, in the cases covered.

American Indians, Alaska Natives, and other people eligible for certain Indian health services.

Some young people who were in foster care.

Certain people who receive other public benefits and already meet equivalent work requirements.

What happens if a person loses Medicaid

Beneficiaries who lose their coverage will receive a notice with the reasons for the decision and instructions for filing an appeal if they believe there was an error.

In the state, the official guide states that, in general, the deadline to appeal is 60 days from the date of the letter.

It should be noted that the information published by North Carolina describes the conditions of its own program and should not be used as if all states applied exactly the same procedures.

The federal government, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), explains that states will have to establish community engagement requirements for certain beneficiaries, with exceptions provided for by law.