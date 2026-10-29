California drivers will have more options for vehicle license plates and registration documents starting January 1, 2027. A new law will expand the use of alternative devices, including digital license plates with vehicle location technology.

The change comes under Assembly Bill 3138 (AB 3138), signed into law in 2024. The measure does not require drivers to replace their traditional plates, but allows them to opt for approved alternatives under specific conditions.

What alternatives will California drivers be able to use?

Under AB 3138, any vehicle may be offered an alternative device to a traditional license plate or registration card that includes vehicle location technology. The law also expands the types of specialized license plates that may be replicated on alternative devices.

The devices must be approved by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the California Highway Patrol before they can be used. Drivers can choose whether to use an alternative device instead of a conventional plate or registration document.

California drivers will have more options for vehicle license plates and registration documents starting January 1, 2027. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What rules apply to digital license plates?

The law establishes privacy protections for devices that include vehicle location technology. Drivers must be able to manually turn tracking on or off from inside the vehicle, without needing an app, password, or online account. Once disabled manually, the tracking function cannot be reactivated remotely.

Alternative devices also cannot record or transmit personally identifiable information. Data shared with the DMV must be limited to what is necessary to verify registration compliance. These requirements are intended to give drivers more control over location tracking while allowing alternative devices to be used under the state’s vehicle registration program.