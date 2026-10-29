The Social Security Administration (SSA) explained on its official website the situations in which, after a divorce, an ex-spouse may be eligible to collect benefits.

While several requirements must be met, those who have been married for more than 10 years to someone who receives Social Security retirement or disability benefits could receive money based on the ex-spouse’s earnings even after the separation.

“ Your marriage may be in the past, but Social Security benefits may still be in your future ,” the agency says.

“Divorced spouse benefits”: those who were married for at least 10 years could receive them

According to the official information, these benefits may still be available after divorce for those who meet the following requirements:

They were married for at least 10 years

They are 62 or older

They have not remarried or are divorced again

It is important to note that people who have been divorced for at least two years and meet the requirements above may apply for benefits even if the ex-spouse has not filed an application of their own.

How to apply and what documents are required

The application can be started online, and the following information must be submitted:

Social Security Number (SSN)

Place of birth information

Employer names, dates worked, hourly wage, and earnings from the last 5 years

Ex-spouse’s SSN and date of birth

Date of divorce

Place of marriage

Bank routing number and account number

“When you apply, we will review your record and check all the benefits you may be entitled to. If we need documents or more information, we will contact you,” it says.

What happens if the ex-spouse dies

In these cases, you may qualify for benefits if:

You are at least 60; 50 if you have a disability; or any age if you care for the ex-spouse’s child under 16 or older than that but with a disability

You were married for 10 years before the divorce

You are not currently married

You are not entitled to a higher benefit based on your own work record

“The amount you receive will not reduce the benefits paid to your ex-spouse’s current spouse or other family members,” it explains.