The NASA Space Apps Challenge is the world´s largest annual global hackathon where people from different parts of the world use free and open data from its system. With partner space agencies, they must also work to solve real-world problems on Earth and in Space.

The purpose of this competition is to offer opportunities for anyone with an interest in space and science. According to the official website, all ages, skill levels, and professional backgrounds are welcome.

How to be part of the 2026 NASA Hackathon

NASA specialists are encouraging young people and space enthusiasts of all ages to participate in the competition, share their knowledge, and learn from others along the way.

These are the steps you must follow to register:

Create an account : The first step to be part of this hackathon is to create a NASA Space Apps account, or log in if you already have one.

Register for the hackathon: After creating your account, you have to register in the category of the 2026 NASA Space Apps Challenge. You can register up until the hackathon closes on November 15.

Choose a local event: Choose an in-person or virtual Local Event near you, or the virtual Universal Event if none is available. You can change your selection until November 15.

Join or form a team : Join an existing team or create your own to participate in the hackathon.

Submit a project : Upload and submit your team’s project through the Project Tab before the November 15 deadline.

Complete the participant survey: Share your feedback about your hackathon experience by November 30.

This year’s theme is “The Next Frontier”

The 2026 NASA Space Apps Challenge will focus on “The Next Frontier,” encouraging participants to explore how space science and technology can help address challenges on Earth and beyond. The theme invites teams to use NASA’s open data to develop innovative ideas and solutions.

Participants can work on projects connected to the exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond, while tackling challenges that bring together science, technology, creativity, and problem-solving. The goal is to turn space data into ideas that can have an impact on communities around the world.

Participants in the NASA Space Apps Challenge can work on projects related to space exploration, science and technology.

What can participants win at the NASA Space Apps Challenge?

The NASA Space Apps Challenge recognizes outstanding projects through its Global Awards, giving winning teams the opportunity to receive international recognition for their work. Participants in the Sakhir event can also connect with other space and technology enthusiasts while developing projects based on NASA data and resources.