California drivers with multiple DUI (Driving under the influence) convictions could face a much longer loss of their driving privileges under a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The measure allows the state to suspend a driver’s license for up to six years if certain repeat-offender conditions are met.

The legislation is part of a package of bills signed on September 25, 2026, aimed at strengthening penalties for people who repeatedly drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Assembly Bill 1687, also known as Irene’s Law, specifically targets drivers with multiple prior convictions who cause bodily injury in another DUI offense.

Which California drivers could lose their licenses for six years?

Under Assembly Bill 1687, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be required to suspend a person’s driving privileges for 72 months if they meet specific conditions.

The measures apply to drivers who were convicted of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to someone other than themselves, provided they have four or more qualifying prior convictions within a 10 year-period.

California is introducing tougher penalties for repeat DUI offenders, including longer driver's license suspensions under a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

These prior convictions can include certain DUI offenses and other qualifying alcohol-related driving violations. The new measure is signed to impose longer consequences on repeat offenders whose actions result in injuries to others.

Can drivers get their licenses back before six years?

Although the law establishes a 72-month suspension period, it allows eligible drivers to apply for a restricted license after completing the first 12 months.

To qualify, applicants must meet several requirements established by the state, including:

Completing the initial 12 months of an approved DUI education program.

Installing and maintaining a certified ignition interlock device (IID) for 72 months.

Providing proof of financial responsibility.

Paying the applicable reinstatement and restriction fees.

As the restriction is not automatic, drivers must meet the DMV’s requirements and continue participating in the approved program.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1687 on September 25, 2026, but the new requirements are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2031.