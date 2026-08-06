Keeping the heart in optimal condition is one of the main goals of physical activity.

Among the various options available, health specialists at health highlight an exercise that stands out as one of the most complete for strengthening the cardiovascular system and optimizing circulation.

What is the most complete exercise for caring for the heart?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, swimming is an aerobic workout that allows the entire body to be exercised simultaneously and provides direct benefits for the heart, lungs, and muscles. In addition, it is considered a low-impact activity.

Unlike other sports that are more demanding on the joints, exercise in water combines resistance and buoyancy, which minimizes wear and tear on the body while keeping the cardiovascular system active.

Reasons why swimming strengthens and cares for the heart

Specialists say that swimming is a form of cardiovascular exercise, which means it helps strengthen the heart and improve how it works.

According to Cleveland Clinic, regular swimming can produce various beneficial effects on cardiovascular health, among which the following stand out:

Improve cholesterol levels

Lower blood pressure

Reduce the risk of heart disease

In fact, research cited by specialists suggests that people who swim have a 41% lower risk of dying from heart disease or stroke compared with those who do not engage in this activity.

Additionally, exercise in water can be an appropriate option for people recovering from certain heart conditions, always under a doctor’s supervision.

How it improves circulation and strengthens overall health

Another major benefit of swimming is its effect on blood circulation.

By moving the whole body against the resistance of the water, the muscles are exercised continuously, and the heart is forced to pump blood more effectively.

This process contributes to: