The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers a one-time $255 death payment to certain family members of a deceased person. The benefit is intended to help cover expenses associated with the death of a spouse or parent.

According to the SSA on its official website, the money can be paid to an eligible surviving spouse. If there is no eligible spouse, certain children may also qualify for the payment.

Who can receive the $255 Social Security payment?

According to the SSA, the surviving spouse could receive the $255 benefit. Even if they did not live in the same household as the deceased person, they may still qualify if they are entitled to benefits based on the deceased person’s Social Security record.

If there is no eligible spouse, some children may qualify for the money if they meet any of the following conditions:

They are 17 or younger.

They are 18 or 19 and attend elementary or secondary school full time (K-12).

They are of any age, as long as they became disabled at age 21 or younger.

The SSA says this is a one-time payment, so it is not a monthly benefit for survivors.

How do you apply for the $255 lump-sum death payment?

The Social Security Administration has a process for applying for this benefit through its website.

To begin the application, interested people can go to the official lump-sum death payment page and select the option to continue. The system will ask them to sign in to their account.

Those who need help in Spanish or other languages can also contact the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 and press 7 to receive service in that language.

Phone service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., in most U.S. time zones. Deaf or hard-of-hearing people can use the number 1-800-325-0778.

What is the deadline to apply for the $255 payment?

Eligible family members must apply for the benefit within two years of the insured person’s death.

The SSA sets this deadline for filing applications, although it does allow certain exceptions that can extend the time limit. That is why it is important to start the process on time so you do not lose the chance to receive the money.