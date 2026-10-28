The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says on its official website which cases allow its agents to make an in-person visit to taxpayers.

It is important to note that most of the time, these meetings will be announced through official letters or calls, but if they are ignored, they can still take place. The agency also explains how to tell whether a visit is legitimate.

In-person visits will follow when communications are repeatedly ignored

One reason agents may make visits is as part of an active collection process, to intervene and resolve unfiled returns and unpaid taxes.

“They tell you about your rights, obligations, options, and consequences,” the authorities explain.

These IRS employees dress in plain clothes and, before making a visit, send Letter 725-B or call repeatedly to arrange an in-person meeting, but if the communications and notices are not answered, the agency says the visit still takes place.

At these meetings, the amount owed can be paid to the officer in cash, by check, certified funds, or money order, or through an online payment.

Other situations in which the IRS can make a visit with officials

The government agency says visits may also be made by:

Revenue agents: civilian employees who help conduct audits. They always make contact in advance through official channels.

Special agents: they investigate tax and financial crimes. They can also make unannounced visits as part of criminal investigations.

Fuel compliance officers: they visit industrial sites where taxable fuel is produced or stored. They can also make unscheduled visits.

IRS agents carry special identification: key information everyone should know

All IRS agents carry an official credential issued by the tax agency and an HSPD-12 card.

Authorities explain that both documents have a serial number and the employee’s photo. The taxpayer can ask to see both.