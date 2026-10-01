The U.S. government has begun sending $500 Obamacare refund checks to nearly 1 million Americans enrolled in Affordable Care Act health plans. The payments are being issued to people who the administration says paid higher premiums because of fees charged to insurers operating through the federal marketplace.

The refunds began going out at the end of September, with eligible recipients expected to receive the money during the following weeks. The program covers more than 950,000 people across 30 states, according to information released by the administration.

The payments are different from a new federal stimulus check. They are described by the administration as refunds of excess marketplace user fees rather than a new benefit available to the general population.

Who will receive the $500 Obamacare refund?

The payments are primarily intended for people who purchased ACA coverage through the federal marketplace and paid the full premium without receiving federal premium assistance.

According to the administration, most recipients have incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level. Some people with incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level may also qualify if they did not receive premium subsidies.

The refund is issued on a per-person basis, meaning some households could receive more than one $500 payment if multiple members of the family meet the eligibility requirements.

Nearly 1 million Americans in 30 states are set to receive refunds tied to Affordable Care Act marketplace fees.

The program is not available to every person enrolled in an Obamacare plan. Eligibility depends on factors including the state where the coverage was purchased, the type of marketplace used and whether the enrollee received premium assistance.

Which states are included in the $500 payments?

The refunds are being sent to eligible enrollees in 30 states that rely on the federal ACA marketplace.

The states are:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

People in states that operate their own ACA exchanges are not included in this refund program.

Texas and Florida are expected to have the largest number of recipients, followed by several other states with large numbers of people enrolled through the federal marketplace.

Why is the government sending the Obamacare refunds?

The Trump administration says the refunds come from excess user fees collected through the federal ACA marketplace.

Those fees are charged to insurance companies that participate in the federal exchange and help fund its operations. The administration argues that the fees collected in previous years exceeded the amount needed to operate the marketplace and that the excess should be returned to consumers who paid the associated costs through their premiums.

The White House announced the program in September and said nearly 1 million Americans would receive $500 per person beginning in October.

The administration has also said it subsequently reduced the marketplace user-fee rate. For 2026, CMS set the user fee for federally facilitated exchanges at 2.5% of monthly premiums, while its final rule for 2027 lowered that rate to 1.9%.